Be alert for sophisticated scams

When Whanganui resident Trevor Dickason received a text from Westpac Bank to tell him he'd received "an alert from customer support", he was immediately suspicious.
For a start, Mr Dickason and his wife don't bank with Westpac.
Mr Dickason wanted to share his story publicly to warn others, especially elderly people, to be alert for scams.
"This one seemed like quite a sophisticated scam, and I'm sure some people could easily be fooled by it."
On September 27 Mr Dickason received two very similar text messages purporting to be from BNZ and Westpac banks. He was puzzled by the BNZ one - he and his wife bank with BNZ, but had never received a text from the bank before.