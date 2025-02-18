“Fighters have three bouts throughout the year and the one with the most points gets bonus prize money.”

Winners also receive prize money on the night and there is over $100,000 up for grabs throughout the entire series.

Main events feature five two-minute rounds, with undercard fights at three two-minute rounds.

Langton, a former Pro Box NZ heavyweight champion, said every fight was live-streamed and people from seven countries tuned in last year.

The online audience also gets to vote.

BFC-PRO was not like corporate boxing evenings and those putting their name forward had to have experience - “at least four or five fights”.

Langton said there needed to be a pathway from amateur to professional and BFC-PRO would help bridge the gap.

“I’ve worked very closely with Boxing New Zealand to make sure they’re onside and supportive of the concept.

“We really want boxing clubs to get on board and put up their best fighters.”

Shows lasted no more than two hours, he said.

“It’s short, sharp, and exciting.

“We’ve got cameras around the ring, we’ve got commentary, we’ve got lighting.

“I believe we need something like this to lift boxing’s profile.”

He said traditional weight classes had been “thrown out the window” for BFC-PRO but fighters would still be matched with someone of a similar size.

Fighters from Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters were also welcome to put their names down.

“They all have striking abilities.”

In terms of his own boxing career, Langton said there was one fight that would get him out of retirement.

In 2015, he lost his NZNBF (New Zealand National Boxing Federation) cruiserweight title to rugby league great Monty Betham.

The contracted rematch never eventuated.

“That’s the one I want,” Langton said.

“I went up to Auckland for the first fight then he was meant to come down to Ōpunakē.

“He got injured and it didn’t happened. I remind him every year that he signed a two-fight contract.”

Langton said he had the BFC-PRO idea for around two years before “having a light bulb moment and saying ‘let go’.”

“We have to do better in this country when it comes to professional fighting.

“It’s an amazing sport with so many great athletes.

“These guys are so dedicated but they’re not getting value for their trade.”

Barbwire Fight Club’s Professional Series will be at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre on June 10, one of six stops for this year’s competition.

It launches on April 10 at the Awapuni Racecourse in Palmerston North.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.