Bank video celebrates profit payout

A bank is sharing its profits with its customers and has produced a video to mark the occasion.

As part of its mission to Change Banking For Good, The Co-operative Bank is sharing $2.1 million in rebate payments with its customers, with customers in Whanganui receiving a share of $81,247.

The payout - The Co-operative Bank is the only New Zealand bank to share its profits with its customers - comes off the back of a solid year. More than 15,000 new customers joined the bank in the 12 months to 31 March, taking its customer base to 156,000.

This marks the fifth year in a row since it became a registered bank that it will

share its profits directly with its customers, said chief executive David

Cunningham.

"It's an exciting time to be part of The Co-operative Bank, and we're delighted

to be again rewarding our customers with a total of $2.1 million delivered in

rebates this week," he said.