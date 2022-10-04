Steph Brunt (left), Head Bitch for GBB, and Rachel Puru, Woven Whanau facilitator with baking for Grandparenting Together high tea. Photo / Paul Brooks

When Grandparenting Together had a High Tea last week at Central Baptist Church, the cakes and sweets were baked and supplied by Good Bitches Baking Whanganui (GBB) ... for free.

The High Tea was organised by Woven Whanau, represented by Rachel Puru on the day.

"We bake for10 local recipients," says Steph Brunt, organiser (or Head Bitch) of the local GBB branch. Those recipients include Whanganui Hospice, City Mission, Whanganui People's Centre, Birthright, Women's Refuge, Alzheimer's, Age Concern, Whanganui Hospital Children's Ward, Salvation Army and Grandparenting Together.

"We have 40 active bakers in Whanganui, delivering about 35 boxes every month. There are 2700 volunteers nationwide and 30 chapters.

"I head up the Whanganui chapter, and every chapter provides baking for recipient organisations that work with people having a tough time. Our baking goes directly to those in need.

"We do it all for nothing."

Steph started baking for GBB in Wellington and when she came to Whanganui she took over the role of Head Bitch when the previous one moved on.

She says families help out with this.

"It's teaching our kids about the act of giving and service. That's really important.

"I want to spread this message: it's such a good way to volunteer when people don't want to be involved in a group. They can bake from home and make a huge impact on the community. You can be a hermit and still make a massive contribution.

"There's no pressure on anyone to do anything fancy."

Steph recently attended a Good Bitches hui and, in spite of the name, there are men involved as bakers, board members and head bitches.

"We are always looking for volunteers! The more people we have volunteering, the more recipients we can work with and therefore the more people in the community we can help. Spreading kindness is our thing, we just want to do more of it. If anyone is interested in volunteering or has questions, they can email whanganui@gbb.org.nz"