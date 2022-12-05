Flight Sergeant Daniel Benson receives the Leadership Trophy from Wing Commander Black. Earlier in the proceedings Flight Sergeant Benson was promoted to Warrant Officer. Photo / Supplied

No. 9 Squadron recently held its end-of-year function. The night started with a formal dinner (organised by the Squadron Support Committee) for cadets and staff, along with their guest speaker Wing Commander Roger Black, an RNZAF chaplin.

After dinner, parents, families and guests arrived and looked through the unit. Flight Lieutenant Bryce Hackett, the squadron’s unit commander, provided a review of 2022 that included details of the main highlights, with Wing Commander Black also addressing those in attendance.

Cadets received their promotions from Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe, with Wing Commander Black presenting the cadets with their trophies and awards.

The night finished with supper, a pleasant evening enjoyed by many to end what has been a successful year for the squadron.