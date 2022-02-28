Kevin Clark and Fran Barton play the Jazz Club on Sunday. Photo / Supplied



On Sunday, March 6, the Whanganui Jazz Club will host Wellington musician Kevin Clark and vocalist Fran Barton at 6.30pm at the St John's Club in Glasgow St.

Kevin and Fran will present an evening of Unserious Jazzical Songs and "some other stuff". The duo will play an entertaining and at times unpredictable range of mainly humorous jazzical songs and music, from jazz to boogie-woogie and razzmatazz through to New Orleans styles. This programme will be a collection of some of their favourites from 50 years of performing together.

Vocalist Fran and pianist-trumpeter-arranger-composer Kevin have been working together since the early 70s in television, radio, live performances at jazz festivals, studio recordings, restaurants and private, civic and corporate functions.

Fran will be remembered by many for her sparkling performances with Kevin on the Brian Edwards weekly live-to-air TV show in the late '70s. Between them they have recorded and released six albums.

Awards include two TUIs for Best Jazz Album of the Year, finalist for TUI Best Jazz Album and Best Original Score for a Stage Show from the Wellington Theatre Federation.

With the red light setting in place, only 100 people will be allowed in. This cannot be helped, as both the St Johns Club and the Jazz Club are committed to adhering to the government guidelines to take us through this period that is unsettling for our community and particularly difficult for presenting live music performances. Vaccination pass and facemask are compulsory.

The details

What: Unserious Jazzical Songs, Fran Barton and Kevin Clark.

When: Sunday, March 6, 6.30pm.

Where: Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St, Whanganui