Ātihau-Whanganui farming incorporation appoints new leaders

Outgoing chair Mavis Mullins has been replaced by Te Tiwha Puketapu at Ātihau-Whanganui. Photo / Quentin Bedwell

One of New Zealand's biggest farmers Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation has appointed new leadership following the retirement of longstanding chair Mavis Mullins.

Mullins announced in 2020 that she would serve her last year as chair after 10 years in the role.

At its first meeting of the year, the incorporation's committee of management appointed board members Te Tiwha Puketapu as new chair and Che Wilson as deputy. Both men are well known for their involvement and contribution to whānau, hapū and iwi development.

The Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation is a collective of more than 9000 shareholders, farming 21,000 effective hectares of ancestral land from Ohakune to Whanganui, including eight sheep and beef stations and a dairy farm. It produces lamb, beef, milk and wool from 75,000 ewes, 4000 beef cows and 700 dairy cows. Ātihau-Whanganui also has more than 3000 beehives.

Puketapu has been a board member for 10 years and has chaired the charitable arm, Te Āti Hau Trust, and the Audit and Risk Committee.

He said he believes in the strength of collective leadership.

"It is important for both Che and I to continue with the strategic goals and aspirations we have in place for our whenua and people. With the commitment of all board members we will continue to look after the land for the land to look after us," Puketapu said.

Deputy chair Che Wilson has served 14 years on the committee of management and will chair the Audit and Risk Committee. He said connection with home and with the people is a board priority.

"We should always be accountable to our people, and we need to ensure we take them on a journey, give reassurance we are good kaitiaki of the whenua and continue to provide opportunities for our people to engage with the whenua," Wilson said.

The new leaders acknowledged Mullins for her leadership, expertise and drive in setting a strategic path for the incorporation, and for her support for young Māori.

"Mavis has provided many opportunities and supported many young and up-and-coming Māori leaders, including [in] the Māori women agriculture space," Wilson said.

He said she went out of her way to support young Māori to achieve their goals and aspirations and was one of the main contributors to the Awhiwhenua apprentice programme on the incorporation's Te Pā Station.

