The British sporting media continue to be dominated by Euro 2024 football, Wimbledon and cyclist Mark Cavendish’s record stage win in the Tour de France.
The All Blacks’ win in Dunedin had a brief mention, but any other sports news has had to come from other sources.
England managed to win their quarter-final on penalties against Switzerland and by the time this column goes to press, will have played their semifinal against the Netherlands. Many Scots will say they support Scotland and any team that is playing England and are hoping for a Dutch victory on Wednesday evening,
It was pleasing to hear from Whanganui Harriers stalwart Paula Conder about Whanganui successes at the North Island Cross Country Championships at Spa Park in Taupō last weekend. The North Island Cross Country has remained a highlight of the winter cross country calendar. Conder mentioned that pleasingly, 14 Whanganui Harrier Club members made the trip to Taupō to compete in generally fine conditions, providing good results, particularly in the masters grades.
Whanganui masters track world record holder Sally Gibbs was second across the line in the combined masters grade, breaking her own course record in the 60-64 years grade to win with a time of 20m 21.5s behind Rachel Felton (New Plymouth) running in the 45-49 grade. Felton, more than 10 years younger than Gibbs, took line honours. Whanganui’s Bex Sharratt was second in the 45-49 grade with husband Brendon Sharratt third across the line in the male grades to win the 40-44 grade in 21m 38.8s for the 6km race.