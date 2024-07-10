Hannah Byam was the best placed of the younger athletes, finishing 12th in the under-16 grade. Byam, who has supported and helped the Harrier club with its exciting junior development programme, said she was anxious about the race because since New Zealand Schools in mid-June, she had prioritised other activities including hockey where she plays in the Whanganui Collegiate School 1st X1. Under these circumstances, Byam should be pleased with her performance and take considerable comfort that only 5 seconds separated her from eighth. Byam was an under-16 medal winner in the 2000m steeplechase at the Athletics New Zealand Track and Field Championships in March. Saturday’s effort should give her confidence in preparation for the New Zealand Schools Championships in December when she will compete in the junior girls.

It was pleasing to see Cameron Spencer running and, although at the tail of the under-18 field, this promising young runner who had his championship debut in Christchurch as a first-year senior will learn from the experience, because only by participating and coming out of their comfort zone can athletes develop.

I thought being in the Northern Hemisphere, I would easily find some coverage of the Wanda Diamond League in Paris and, unlike following such events in New Zealand, it would be at a convenient time in the afternoon. I had to wait to find the results through websites and social media. The wait was worth it as George (Geordie) Beamish broke his New Zealand 3000m steeplechase record, stopping the clock in 8m 9.64s, 4 seconds inside his previous personal best. This was a New Zealand and Oceania record. Beamish was fifth in the race in Paris and, in an interview afterwards, mentioned he had been sick and had minor injury problems. This performance could, under these circumstances, be a major confidence boost less than a month out from his Olympic debut. Beamish was less than 3 seconds behind Kenyan Abrahan Kibiwott who finished in third. The race was won by Ethiopian Abrham Sime who set a personal best of 8m 02.36s.

Beamish joins the New Zealand athletics team for final preparation in Switzerland in the run into the Paris Olympics. I hope to see some of the New Zealand team in action at the London Diamond League on July 20 at the 2012 Olympic Stadium, now the home of West Ham United. With almost 60,000 attending, it is the largest one-day athletics meet in the world. I also look forward to catching up with two former Whanganui athletes — Scott Newman who is Athletics New Zealand’s high-performance director, and Kat Austin, the high-performance athlete support manager — in London.

The London meet, the last Diamond League before the Olympics, should finally gain media coverage in the United Kingdom for track and field.

I look forward to what I know will be a superb event.