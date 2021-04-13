Athletics: Former Whanganui standout Tayla Brunger gets helping hand on scholarship journey

The presentation at Cooks Gardens involved (from left) Dennis Brown from Leedstown Trust, Ron Cheatley, Mitre 10's Hayden Gibson, Tayla Brunger, trustee Stuart Kelly, Mitre 10's Sarah Gibson and Philippa Baker-Hogan. Photo / Supplied

The presentation at Cooks Gardens involved (from left) Dennis Brown from Leedstown Trust, Ron Cheatley, Mitre 10's Hayden Gibson, Tayla Brunger, trustee Stuart Kelly, Mitre 10's Sarah Gibson and Philippa Baker-Hogan. Photo / Supplied

A standout Whanganui athlete has been awarded funding to help with her future athletic ambitions.

The Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust held a presentation at Cooks Gardens on Monday to announce its financial support for Whanganui-born and raised athlete Tayla Brunger.

The former Whanganui Collegiate School student was awarded $2000, which will help fund her flights to the United States in August. She has a four-year scholarship at Colorado State University.

"The Mitre 10 Mega Future Champions Trust has a goal to support our young high-performing athletes to move to the next level of competition," trust chairwoman Philippa Baker-Hogan said.

"The happy outcome is these same athletes then give their knowledge and learnings to the Whanganui community."

In August Tayla Brunger heads to the United States, where she will attend Colorado State University on a four-year scholarship. Photo / Lewis Gardner

More than 50 athletes from a wide range of sports have received funding over the last eight years.

Baker-Hogan said the funding helped the next pool of up-and-coming athletes.

"It's a great cycle of reciprocity that keeps sports healthy. Tayla's persistence to push ahead and reach her goal, in difficult times, is testimony to her passion and tenacity. Her generosity, and enthusiasm to share knowledge with others makes her the ideal Future Champions recipient."

After winning the Outstanding Whanganui Athlete of the Year in 2020, the 18-year-old moved to Tauranga just after Covid-19 lockdown to focus on training full-time with new coach Kerry Hill.

Competing for Waikato, Brunger won gold medals in the 100m under-20 final, 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relay, and a silver medal in the 200m, at the Jennian Homes New Zealand track and field championships in Hastings in March.

Brunger said she appreciated all the support from the community over the last year.

"I'm really thankful for the support Mitre 10 MEGA Future Champions Trust have provided. The Trust has supported me in the past when I competed in Australia as part of the New Zealand Schools team."