Kura Te Wanikau-Tahana-Turoa's Te Kotuku te Po sculpture has been installed on Raetihi's Makotuku Track. Photo / John Chapman

More artworks are being installed along Raetihi's popular riverside walkway, the Makotuku Track.

The track follows the Makotuku Stream for 4.1km through the Waimarino town. It's mainly the project of Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust treasurer Donna Journeaux and landscaper and grower Carina McNie.

The most recent additions are Raetihi artist and tohunga whakairo Kura Te Wanikau-Tahana-Turoa's sculpture, Te Kotuku te Po, and a set of five history boards mounted on a wall in steel frames.

The heron artwork was chosen by Raetihi's Uenuku and Ngāti Rangi people and cost $4400, Journeaux said.

The corten steel frames for the history boards were paid for by a Creative Communities grant of nearly $7000. The pictures in them will be rotated, with photographs of the district's elderly coming next.

The track also has moving sculpture atop power poles by Taumarunui's Steve Draper, pictures on corrugated iron by Leonie Cadman, an eel sculpture by Ted Barham and a "fairy lane" for children with doors placed in trees.

"It's so nice to have such pools of talent that we can use in the community," Journeaux said.

She's hoping Raetihi will get a name for art and be attractive to tourists. It already has the Raetihi Arts Trust Gallery in the former BNZ building. Another possibility is an art exhibition along the track - similar to the Waiheke Island Art Walk.

"We want it to be unique and different."

The track has other attractions than art - native bush, four swimming holes and a glowworm grotto.

"People really love the track. It's become quite a key part of Raetihi," Journeaux said.

The project has received a lot of grants, and donations in kind from residents. Its initial funding was $9000 from Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, in compensation for a diesel leak caused by the company that affected the town water supply.