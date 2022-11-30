Arts in the Park returns this Saturday at Hawera's King Edward Park. Photo / Supplied

Artists, entertainers, and food trucks will take over Hāwera’s King Edward Park once again this Saturday as Arts in the Park makes its return to South Taranaki.

The 2021 edition of the event had to be called off due to Covid 19, but past editions have had thousands of people make their way through the park to enjoy the works of various local artists.

South Taranaki District Council event co-ordinator Emma Vennell said over 90 stalls with various homemade arts and crafts will be scattered throughthe park along with food trucks and entertainment.

“Music from various performers will fill the park throughout the day to keep you entertained, as well as roving entertainment to keep the kids occupied while you shop,” Vennell said.

There will be a kids’ zone at the event, with games and activities including a merry-go-round, pony rides, sumo suits, a bouncy castle, and train rides.

“Have a seat, pick up something to eat and soak up the vibe.”

She said the event is the perfect day for people looking for Christmas gifts or just a new piece of art for their home.

The event is free to enter and runs from 10am - 3pm on Saturday, December 3.

If the weather on the day is not suitable, the event will be taken indoors to the neighbouring TSB Hub



