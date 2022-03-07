Braeburn by 82-year old-Whanganui artist David Batarbee is part of the Heritage Art auction. Photo / Supplied

This coming Saturday, March 12, Heritage Art Auctions is holding another 'live' auction at Heritage House in St Hill St.

Auctioneer Henry Newrick says the sale offers a wide range of paintings, watercolours and photos covering the 19th and 20th centuries.

The auction features original paintings by such well-known artists as Frances Hodgkins, Nicholas Chevalier, CN Worsley, WG Baker, HW Kirkwood, Francis McCracken, Charles Blomfield, Vera Whiteman and many others. There are also later artists such as Peter Siddell, Gwyneth Richardson and Rodney Fumpston to name but a few.

A number of Whanganui river studies from the 19th and early 20th century are on offer. Also being auctioned are a number of original watercolours of Whanganui by talented local artist David Batarbee whose attention to detail has been described as phenomenal.

The sale catalogue will be online at www.HeritageArtNZ.com from Thursday. Viewing will be available at Heritage House from 11am-6pm on Friday and again on Saturday from 10am-1pm. The sale is at 2pm.

Because of Covid, mask wearing is essential and vaccine passes will need to be shown on entry to Saturday's auction as this will allow up to 100 people to attend. Vaccine passes are not necessary for viewing.

For those unable or not wishing to attend the live auction Heritage also offers online bidding in real time and can also take phone bids. Absentee bids may also be left prior to the auction.

Following Saturday's auction there will be a 10 day online only art auction starting on March 16 with more than 700 entries,

For further information please call Henry Newrick on 027 471 2242.