Armed police on the streets in Whanganui's Durie Hill

Armed police on Durie St on Tuesday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Armed police are currently on the streets of Whanganui's Durie Hill.

Four police cars are parked on a grass verge on the corner of Windsor Tce and Maxwell Ave near the Durie Hill Tower. Three more cars are on Durie St. At least seven police officers on the scene are armed.

Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are communicating with someone at a property on Durie St. A distressed male can be heard yelling.

Police are on all roads surrounding the property which is in an apartment complex.

A resident said she heard yelling from the property yesterday.

All streets in the area are open.

More to come