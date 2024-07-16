Advertisement
Applications open for Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Manawatū-Whanganui Local Advisory Committee

Grace Odlum
By
2 mins to read
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking for people for a new Local Advisory Committee in Manawatū/Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking for about eight members of the Manawatū-Whanganui community to form a Local Advisory Committee.

There are currently seven Local Advisory Committees (LAC) around the country. Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) district manager for Manawatū-Whanganui, Nigel Dravitzki, said their job was to ensure communities’ voices and interests were reflected in the organisation’s national and local planning.

“LACs provide us with independent advice on what their communities value, their needs and the risks they face.”

Dravitzki said Fenz was working towards having a committee in every local area across the country.

“We’re now establishing a Local Advisory Committee here in Manawatū-Whanganui and we’re seeking applications from people with governance and/or strategic management experience, who are well-connected and respected within diverse community and industry groups and able to provide deeper insights into their views and concerns. This is an important opportunity to have a voice in how we deliver Fire and Emergency’s services locally.”

Dravitzki said Local Advisory Committees helped to shape the future of Fenz’s support for communities by enabling them to better understand what mattered to locals now and in the future.

He said this meant the organisation could better support the community to prepare for, respond to, and recover well from emergencies when they happened.

“We know some of the risks faced by our local communities and industries. But you will know more. We need local people with the networks, knowledge and experience to help us build this picture.”

To find out more about what Fenz is looking for in Local Advisory Committee members, and to apply, visit www.fireandemergency.nz/LACs.

Applications close on August 11.

