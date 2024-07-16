Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking for people for a new Local Advisory Committee in Manawatū/Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking for about eight members of the Manawatū-Whanganui community to form a Local Advisory Committee.

There are currently seven Local Advisory Committees (LAC) around the country. Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s (Fenz) district manager for Manawatū-Whanganui, Nigel Dravitzki, said their job was to ensure communities’ voices and interests were reflected in the organisation’s national and local planning.

“LACs provide us with independent advice on what their communities value, their needs and the risks they face.”

Dravitzki said Fenz was working towards having a committee in every local area across the country.

“We’re now establishing a Local Advisory Committee here in Manawatū-Whanganui and we’re seeking applications from people with governance and/or strategic management experience, who are well-connected and respected within diverse community and industry groups and able to provide deeper insights into their views and concerns. This is an important opportunity to have a voice in how we deliver Fire and Emergency’s services locally.”