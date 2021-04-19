Anzac display in Whanganui Girls' College foyer

The annual Anzac display at Whanganui Girls' College. Photos / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Megan and Wally Wallbutton, on behalf of the Wanganui Girls' College Old Girls Association and Wanganui RSA Women's Section, have transformed the huge display case in the school foyer into a work of art in memory of those who served with the Anzac forces.

Camouflage netting, uniforms, props, photos, books, flags — hours of work is represented in the display.

A photo of Megan's great aunt, a nurse during the Great War, is also part of the display.

The display features photos of former Girls' College students who served in World War I.

"It took us two days to do this, this time," says Megan.

Wally spent nine years in the Australian Army, so his hat is also part of the tableau.

This is the second such display at the school, the first being made two years ago with the help of the late Glenda Smithies.

Megan and Wally both went to Anzac Cove for the centennial commemorations.