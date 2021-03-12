Anti-P Ministry to set up in Whanganui's Majestic Square on March 13

(From left) Shanette Hirst, Paula Johnston and Brendon Warne want to help people who are addicted to P. Photo / Bevan Conley

Smoking P can make you feel euphoric but it destroys the lives of users and is very addictive, Anti-P Ministry founder Brendon Warne says.

The effects could be seen in domestic violence, shoplifting, burglary and grandparents bringing up grandchildren.

The ministry, which aims to help people who want to stop using the drug, is raising awareness in Whanganui's Majestic Square on Saturday, March 13. Warne plans to drive the ministry's bus down Victoria Ave just after 11am.

Whanganui contact Shanette Hirst sets up outside The Warehouse every Wednesday from noon to 2pm, ready for people to approach her.

The Anti-P Ministry is a registered charitable trust. Its members are former P users who understand what addicts are going through.

Whanganui trustee Paula Johnston said the support of peers is what P users need.

"We tried so many different avenues to get off the stuff, but it's actually the support of each other that works."

It can be an 8- to 12-week wait for a residential bed to break the habit. The ministry has developed an eight-week programme to keep addicts who want to recover engaged until the beds are ready.

"The Anti-P Ministry isn't there to judge addicts and dealers. We are just trying to help and support people who want to stop," Warne said.

Johnston said the group was here to help the town.

"The town is crying out for it."