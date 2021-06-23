Anthonie Tonnon bringing full band to Royal Whanganui Opera House

Anthonie Tonnon played a series of Covid-19 restricted shows at the Royal Whanganui Opera House last year. Photo / Supplied

Anthonie Tonnon played a series of Covid-19 restricted shows at the Royal Whanganui Opera House last year. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui-based multi-instrumentalist Anthonie Tonnon is taking a full band on a nationwide tour to celebrate the release of his third album, Leave Love Out Of This.

It's the first time since 2018 Tonnon has played with a band and one of their stops is the Royal Whanganui Opera House.

The venue is also the star of the music video for the title track of the album.

Tonnon said the show would be a "celebration and culmination" of what he had developed through the album process, and through his A Synthesized Universe and Rail Land shows.

"Like the album, it will be a meeting place between organic and synthesised sound, but it will also be a very physical show," Tonnon said.

"All the electronic drumbeats and sampled parts will have humans playing them on stage, on large surfaces, so we're often playing with drumsticks and whole hands, rather than just fingers."

Tonnon recorded Leave Love Out Of This with longtime collaborator Jonathan Pearce (The Beths) between 2017 and 2020, and it will be released on Dunedin songwriter and performer Nadia Reid's Slow Time Records on July 16.

"Having toured extensively both nationally and internationally with Tono, and being a fan since forever, it's a perfect fit that he let Slow Time release his album," Reid said.

"Every live show I see of Anthonie's, I witness his craft getting sharper.

"I believe we share the same musical determination and work ethic and I've so loved watching his career grow and his star rise."

Tonnon's band is made up of Stuart Harwood on hybrid electric/acoustic drums, David Flyger on bass guitar/synthesised bass, Steph Brown (Lips) on synthesisers and samples, and Sam Taylor (Nadia Reid) on electric guitars and percussion.

Anthonie Tonnon plays the Royal Whanganui Opera House on Saturday, October 2.

Earlybird tickets are available via anthonietonnon.com