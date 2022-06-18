Voyager 2021 media awards
Another win at Trafalgar Square Lotto

The Lotto shop at Trafalgar Square in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

Someone who bought their Lotto ticket at Trafalgar Square scooped $41,727 in Saturday night's draw.

The winning ticket was one of seven lucky players from around the country who all took out Lotto second division.

In March earlier this year a Lotto player also won second division after buying their ticket at the Trafalgar Square store - winning $28,345 along with 15 others around the country.

One lucky player who bought their ticket at an Auckland supermarket also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $60,846.

Five Lotto players from Whangaparaoa, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, and Porirua all took home $200,000 after winning first division on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.