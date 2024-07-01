Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson said any farmers or growers struggling to contact their Rural Support Trust to talk about the range of support that is available and get help, if needed, to apply for a Rural Assistance Payment.

“We know droughts can be tough to recover from and we recognise the lingering effects on affected rural communities.”

Ruapehu/Whanganui Rural Support Trust chairwoman Lyn Neeson said Rural Support Trust has a great relationship with the Ministry of Social Development.

“There’s a good level of respect and they do quite regularly help us get that support and payments across the lines. In terms of the announced payment, the criteria is quite stringent and precise and we’d like to spread the message that there is always help available to those struggling.”

She said it had been a good growing season.

“If the weather plays ball, it’s not too bad. At the moment farmers are hunkering down and not spending a lot. There hasn’t been much change, the prices are not the only factor hurting farmers at the moment. They are still on the edge but it’s business as usual.

“What’s made a little difference is that some of the regulations that’ve been compounding farmers, such as Horizons’ freshwater plan, has been extended, which is helpful.”

Whanganui Federated Farmers president Ben Fraser said any help for the rural community is great.

"It's a fantastic initiative."








