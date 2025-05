Rosemary Baragwanath and Melanie Aislabie attended the protest against the Equal Pay Amendment Bill in Whanganui on Friday. Photo / Olivia Reid

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Rosemary Baragwanath and Melanie Aislabie attended the protest against the Equal Pay Amendment Bill in Whanganui on Friday. Photo / Olivia Reid

More than 60 people gathered outside the Victoria Ave office of Whanganui MP Carl Bates today as part of nationwide protests against the Government’s pay equity changes.

The reforms, passed under urgency on Wednesday, overhaul a 2020 law establishing a regime to allow people in sectors with a large female workforce to argue that they were underpaid relative to similar work done in sectors dominated by men.

The changes will be retrospective. All 33 current pay equity claims will cease, and claimants will need to reapply under the new regime.

The Government is looking at a post-implementation review of the changes, which will save it “billions” over the next few years.

Whanganui district councillor Charlotte Melser, who was at the protest, praised the turnout and the “anger, integrity and passion” of the attendees.