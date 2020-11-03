Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Americans in Whanganui waiting with bated breath during United States election

3 minutes to read

The US presidential election is today. Photo / File

Mike Tweed
By:

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The United States Presidential election will take place today (NZ time), and most polls indicate that Democratic challenger Joe Biden holds a lead over incumbent Donald Trump.

However, Trump's victory in 2016 over Democratic nominee

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.