The Backhouse Trust has had a lease agreement with Ucol since 2022. Photo / Mike Tweed
Tenants of Whanganui innovation hub The Backhouse have been told to vacate the building.
Backhouse trustee Gaelle Deighton said tenants and the trust received a letter from Te Pūkenga last week.
The property is owned by the Universal College of Learning (Ucol), which comes under the umbrella of Te Pūkenga,an amalgamation of 16 tertiary institutions around the country.
In the letter, Te Pūkenga strategic property director Jaala Jacobs said Ucol would not continue lease or sub-lease arrangements for the building at 28 Taupō Quay after the main lease expired on March 31 this year.
“With Te Pūkenga being disestablished and Ucol transitioning to a standalone entity with its own governance, discussions regarding the future use of the building are currently on hold.”
“Tenants come down to the Watering Hole [communal space on the ground floor] in the morning to have a coffee and chat, and then one finds out the other needs something - ‘I know someone who can help with that.’
“Those are the things that will go when they scatter.”
Jacobs’ letter said Te Pūkenga acknowledged the Backhouse Trust and Tupoho Trust, which had “engaged positively” with Ucol to explore future solutions for the site.
“While these discussions have been constructive, a viable pathway forward has not been identified at this stage.”
Shortly afterwards, Tupoho began negotiations with Ucol about taking over the lease, with the intention of keeping the building as a community facility.
Tupoho chairman Ken Mair said that, in his opinion, Ucol viewed the building as a commercial asset, especially as the polytechnic would be autonomous when Te Pūkenga ended.
“We tried our best, and we feel for the tenants who deserved better treatment in regard to Ucol,” he said.
“Once again, there is a tension between commercial and community wellbeing.”
In a statement, Ucol operations lead Jasmine Groves said that, when economic development agency Whanganui & Partners and Ucol started the initiative, “it was a different time, and both entities operated independently”.
“To me, this does not seem like a commonsense decision.”
This story has been updated to clarify that the lease expired in March 2025.
