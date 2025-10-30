Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle
Updated

All tenants of Whanganui innovation hub The Backhouse told to leave

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

The Backhouse Trust has had a lease agreement with Ucol since 2022. Photo / Mike Tweed

The Backhouse Trust has had a lease agreement with Ucol since 2022. Photo / Mike Tweed

Tenants of Whanganui innovation hub The Backhouse have been told to vacate the building.

Backhouse trustee Gaelle Deighton said tenants and the trust received a letter from Te Pūkenga last week.

The property is owned by the Universal College of Learning (Ucol), which comes under the umbrella of Te Pūkenga,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save