Le Roy La Madrid is resident audiologist at Specsavers in Whanganui. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

Of course you would go to an optometrist for a hearing test. It makes perfect sense.

Actually, it does, when the optometrist is Specsavers.

Le Roy La Madrid is resident audiologist at Specsavers in Whanganui.

"We are Specsavers Audiology," says Le Roy. "This clinic here, on the audiology side, opened in November 2021, just over a year ago.

"The industry is new here in New Zealand but it has been operating across the world for a number of years through Specsavers."

It came about, he says, because of the often prohibitive cost of hearing aids. So Specsavers did their research and established audiology and hearing aid supply as part of their service. In so doing, they have been able to provide hearing aids at half the usual cost of other providers.

He says we've all heard horror stories about the cost of hearing aids and of people paying $8000 or so.

"With the $1000 subsidy, the most expensive hearing aid you can buy, through us, is $3500."

Le Roy says Specsavers management cut a deal with leading hearing aid manufacturer Sonova. They said if certain features were included they would buy from Sonova in bulk, keeping the price down for Specsavers customers.

Le Roy arrived in Whanganui from the Philippines in 2010 and started in the local Specsavers store last year.

"What we do are hearing assessments, starting from screening, which is the first step, identifying if there is hearing loss or not. Then progressing to a proper hearing test where we get an exact diagnosis of hearing levels.

"Let's say you fail the screening: you have hearing loss. We put you back in for an hour's assessment so we can do a validation. We measure the exact level of the hearing, check if it's permanent or temporary, check the movement of the eardrum, do a pressure test …"

The list is long and thorough, a full evaluation followed by a recommendation.

"So we discuss hearing aids, if needed, if it needs medical management we refer you to a specialist or your GP."

If hearing aids are the answer, they fit them and provide follow up service.

As a qualified audiologist Le Roy has access to funding schemes like ACC, Veterans Affairs and the Government subsidy.

Le Roy's forte is patient interaction, so audiology suits him, and that's why he has been in the industry for 13 years.

He and his wife, both audiologists, love living in Whanganui.

He says hearing loss in Whanganui is markedly bad, but mostly because of the older demographic.

"Not only that, but we're surrounded by rural places, like farms, and factories."

He says machinery is a big factor in hearing loss, so in Whanganui it can be particularly bad.

Le Roy says people make appointments when they notice they're having difficulty with background noise.

"And, secondly, when their family tells them to.

"We all know that communication is the key to a healthy relationship, but we don't always appreciate how mishearing can put a strain on that relationship. If we link that to the data, 65 per cent of over-40s that were tested are saying that not listening to each other is a cause of disagreements in the relationship. If we further break down that 65 per cent, more than half of the people who said that have had an argument in the past month."

Caused, he says, by mishearing. A third of them think hearing loss may be to blame.

He says many things put people off taking the first step towards better hearing. One is the fact they say they are comfortable with their hearing as it is; or they are concerned about being seen with hearing aids; or they immediately assume they can't afford to have hearing aids.

Le Roy says the vanity aspect is no longer pertinent because in this modern age hearing aids are barely visible.

"We don't treat their concerns lightly. If you have a partner or spouse, bring them to the appointment."

He says his advice is for both to have their hearing tested, the partner showing a gesture of support. "It says, 'We're in this together'," says Le Roy.

He says patience is the key to getting someone to have their hearing tested. Suggestions that perhaps their hearing is not what it should be.

The hearing aid discussion includes evaluation of lifestyle and therefore what features are needed and Specsavers hearing aids come with a 90-day money-back guarantee with full refund if not happy. A four-year warranty is standard.

Le Roy La Madrid and Specsavers Audiology can be reached at 06 345 9542 or drop in to Specsavers and ask for an appointment.