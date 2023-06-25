Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Airport businesses push back on landing fees at Whanganui Airport

Eva de Jong
By
5 mins to read
Air Chathams says if the proposed landing fees go ahead, it may have to reduce midweek flights from Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Air Chathams says if the proposed landing fees go ahead, it may have to reduce midweek flights from Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council is caught in a clash with airport businesses over landing fees at Whanganui Airport, with “frustrated” users saying the fee increase is a “price hike”.

However, the council says the fees have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle