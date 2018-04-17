Agribusiness leader Traci Houpapa to speak in Whanganui

Traci Houpapa

Agribusiness leader Traci Houpapa, named one of the world's most influential women, will speak at Te Manu Atatu's first business network after five function in Whanganui.

Te Manu Atatu — the Whanganui Maori Business Network — will host Houpapa at the Whanganui UCOL Atrium at 5.15pm today, Wednesday, April 18.

"It is not often we have a speaker the calibre of Traci," board chairwoman Carol Hayward said.

"We are excited to invite Maori business, iwi, hapu, all Maori to come and hear Traci talk about the Maori economy. However, the conversation around the Maori economy is about all New Zealanders and we also invite those that do business with Maori and or for Maori to hear the whaikorero [formal speech].