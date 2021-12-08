AGC Training gives the pandemic the slip to host graduation day

AGC Training executive director Peter Macdonald refuses to let the pandemic ruin graduation day. Photo / Supplied

A Whanganui-based private educator has moved to ensure a student's most important experience is not totally ruined by the impact of Covid-19.

Restrictions, even within levels of the newly introduced Covid Protection Framework (traffic light system), often include a limitation on numbers attending group gatherings – graduation day is no exception.

AGC Training identified the potential threat and moved quickly to prevent the possible cancellation of such an important occasion.

"Graduation day is arguably the most important occasion of a student's life," AGC Training executive director Peter Macdonald said.

"Traditionally graduation day included students from every course we offer exceeding numbers allowed under Covid restrictions, especially when you include family and friends coming in support. Rather than disappoint by cancelling the occasion we have decided to host separate celebrations for graduates of each course.

"So next week we will have separate on-campus graduation days for students on the carpentry, animal care and rural animal technician courses. This is a day when students can quite rightly feel very proud of themselves and celebrate their success with family and friends. We were not prepared to let this pandemic deny them of such an important occasion," Macdonald said.

The arrival of the graduation season was a timely reminder for senior secondary high school students, school leavers, those looking to change careers or those simply looking to upskill to begin thinking about their immediate futures.

"AGC Training has a raft of fees-free programmes available and now is the time to give some thought about what direction to take," Macdonald said.

"We will have people around to answer any questions people may have until about December 17 and we'll be back from January 10 in the new year or people can visit our website."