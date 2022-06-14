Christina Shepherd and the Ka Pai Kai caravan. Photo / Paul Brooks

Te Ora Hou is relaunching Ka Pai Kai in time for winter. A Stone Soup initiative, Ka Pai Kai will be delivered from a new, fully outfitted for purpose and beautifully painted and sign-written trailer.

Christina Shepherd has returned to Whanganui to assume the role in charge of the operation. She performed a similar role in Wellington, caring for people and families with similar problems.

As manager of Ka Pai Kai, her job is to use the new mobile caravan to bring food to where it is most needed.

"Being mobile and visible will be a big help," says Te Ora Hou's Greg Tichbon. "Taking it to the people."

"We're going to employ another person," says Christina, "And I'm wanting to get a flow with volunteers — it's really nice to be able to share that space with the community. We're going to have a coffee machine in there so I'm hoping to be able to help them get skills to get another job."

Food and drink is for sale from the Ka Pai Kai caravan but Te Ora Hou will make no money from it. "If we can create a wage from it, That's great," says Christina. "It is purely to support the community where we feel the need."

"From an operational point of view, we need anybody to buy into this," says Greg. "They will effectively subsidise it and make it work. We need a certain size threshold to make it viable. We will be selling to everyone."

For sale will be food done up into packs — meat, vegetables, fruit, hangi. "We've got the Mad Butcher supporting us, Crazy Pumpkin, Jackson's Hangis, Pak n Save," says Christina. It's healthy, nutritional, affordable food. It's about fresh, not processed. Bulk deals will keep the prices down.

"We'll pick it up from the shops then take it out to where it needs to be sold." Christina says it's about aroha and manaakitanga. "If we can share that from a good space, it's a win."

"It would be nice if it becomes a point of focus," says Greg. "You drive into an area, people come and pick up their meat pack, grab a coffee, have a chat."

Christina is also a barista at the markets on Saturday. "Just engaging," she says.

The Ka Pai Kai route and timetable is still being worked out but the team has identified some essential stops. There will also be a way for families to order food in advance.

"It's new: we'll be tweaking things as we go," says Christina. "This is to let people know we are doing this and we are here to support you."

"The policy of Stone Soup is about making connections," says Greg.

Stone Soup's Kathy Parnell is excited about the new community asset.

"We as a community identified that sourcing food at a reasonable price, that is healthy for our families and our kaumatua, could be a challenge for many. Some don't have cars or can't afford petrol, or they live week to week," says Kathy. The relaunch of Ka Pai Kai is in response to community feedback and recognition of the need. "We've been hearing that a lot of our pensioners might not have families to look after them, they don't cook for themselves." She says many have come to rely on reheatable meals from supermarkets or bakeries but they can't always get out to get them.

"So we thought a food trailer was the best option." says Kathy. "That way, over a fortnight, we can be in six different locations, make it available and easy to access."

Kathy also suggests that some communities, recognising their own need, could invite the Ka Pai Kai trailer to their street. "If we're supporting more people, then we have more buying power, which allows us to give more options. It's about us supporting the community and the community supporting us."

To become a volunteer or help Ka Pai Kai in any way, there is a Ka Pai Kai Facebook page through which you can contact Christina and the Stone Soup / Te Ora Hou team.