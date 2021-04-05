Adam Hattaway and the Haunters play Whanganui Musicians Club

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

The Whanganui Musicians Club welcomes back to the stage the emerging talents of Adam Hattaway and the Haunters this Saturday night.

The band continues to grow from strength to strength, as they take to the road once again, this time playing eight gigs throughout the country. Here is their latest news release:

"Adam Hattaway is for lovers. A born frontman, he performs alongside three Haunters. Their hypnotic live performances are punctuated by high kicks and borderline-biblical healing sessions. After moving festival-goers at Electric Avenue, Nostalgia, and Nest Fest, they are now embarking on their third national album release tour.

"Following a fuzz-ladened debut album All Dat Love, A.H.'s second album Crying Lessons, (produced by the acclaimed Delaney Davidson) stripped back the noise to focus on their rock 'n' roll roots. With their third album, WOOLSTON, TEXAS, the band have found their sound. With Hattaway's songwriting following a more organic process, it channels all of the raw emotion that defines their live shows.

"Just released, Woolston, Texas is a heartfelt lament to highs gone by. A reminder for those times when spectres creep out of the darkness and try to grab you - there's more than one way out."

Music writer Graham Reid (elsewhere.co.nz) recently wrote "the four-piece Hattaway and the Haunters are unashamedly a rock band – with two lead guitarists – and with deep knowledge of this music and where it came from".

Adam has been described as "Van Morrison with 21st century attitude"!

This will be a great night, with local band MeanOwls in support.

The Details

What: Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

When: Saturday, April 10, Doors open at 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave.