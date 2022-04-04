Isolation kits ready for delivery. Photo / Supplied



Sport Whanganui advocates for all the Whanganui region to be active, especially tamariki.

The benefits from play, in its many forms, are huge for tamariki, activating brain connections, building core movement skills, and providing an opportunity to learn how to interact with others.

The current environment, with many families in isolation due to Covid-19, has left some tamariki with fewer opportunities to play which can also help reduce stress by giving them an activity they have some control over.

Sport Whanganui, in collaboration with Contributing Schools, a regional group of over 30 primary schools, came up with an idea to create play isolation kits for tamariki.

The isolation kits have a variety of fun play equipment including a skipping rope, balloons, volleyball, chalk, soft cricket balls, bean bags and bubbles.

Contributing Schools identified the key schools to receive the isolation kits and the team at Sport Whanganui got busy packing 250 kits for delivery to the schools, which distributed to their families who had to isolate.

Jodie Brunger, active community manager, led the project for Sport Whanganui alongside Contributing Schools and others who offered support.

"It is always wonderful to collaborate with our incredible community and come up with new ways to keep our tamariki active during what has been an extremely challenging time for schools and families.

"The support we have received from Peter Bowman from Cricket Whanganui, Russell Burney at Warehouse Stationery, and Aimee Loveridge and Gary Johnston from the Contributing Schools team have helped bring what was a mammoth task to life. We are so blessed to have so many amazing people and organisations in our community."

Gary Johnston, principal at Carlton School, was sold on the idea of activity kits for tamariki isolating at home. Photo / Logan Tutty

The nimbleness of school staff to adjust to the needs of their school community has been key to the support of their families. Gary Johnston, principal at Carlton School, jumped at the chance to bring a little cheer to tamariki.

"When Jodie approached us with the idea of activity kits for our tamariki isolating at home, I was sold straight away. The kits have provided an incentive, and the resources, to keep active while kids spend the week at home.

"Many children are experiencing a day or two of illness and are then looking to be active again. Providing each isolating family with a kit ensures they have the equipment and ideas to get moving.

"Feedback from families and children has all been positive, with much appreciation to the Sport Whanganui team for creating this resource. A few simple activities can really make seven days go a little quicker."

As our community waits for the peak of the Covid outbreak to pass, small acts of kindness help keep our community together, so we are ready to move forward together when it passes.