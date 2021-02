A new mural has gone up on a wall in Whanganui's Maria Place. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's unusual to have such a sophisticated, modern and abstract design writ so large on a city wall, says artist Dan Mills.

The nearly finished mural he is painting in Maria Place was designed by Whanganui artist Jodi Clark. Its colours echo those in an adjoining mural that is more pictorial.

Most murals "give people something they can recognise", Mills said. But he likes Clark's abstract design.

"I liked it before, but I've got a new appreciation for it now. I'm very happy to be doing it."