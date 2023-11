Geometric abstract artist, Judy Flatt, with one of her works.

Geometric abstract artist Judy Flatt, from Whanganui, will be holding an exhibition before Christmas. Her colourful work has been exhibited in the A Gallery, Open Studio for the past six years, and Boring Art Gallery and she has entered in the Waimarino Art Competition.

Flatt has been a geometric abstract artist for the last 15 years.

■ What: Exhibition When: December 12 - 23 Where: Whanganui Community Arts Centre in the back gallery.