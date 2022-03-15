The display in Ukraine colours at Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

With no fanfare, no fuss, there are people in Whanganui who have the beleaguered people of Ukraine in their thoughts. Mike Buchanan flies a Ukraine flag over his building; Rick Rudd has set up a small display of the work of two potters in his Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics. Each, in their own way, showing their support for that country being bashed by the Russian bully.

Rick's display in Ukraine colours are three John Parker bottles in blue with an Andrea du Chatenier sculpture in yellow. A Ukraine flag tops it off.

"It's just a nod," says Rick. "The corrugations in the bottom piece reflect the corrugations in the top." It's art and it sends a message.

There must be more examples of this out there in Whanganui.

Mike Buchanan Plumbing flies the flag. Photo / Paul Brooks

As a footnote, the Ukraine flag flying from Mike Buchanan's plumbing shop has been stolen. Perhaps the thief would like to explain his/her motives. A new flag has been ordered and will be flying again soon.