A mix of young and veteran to take the rugby field for Whanganui

Player/coach Ross Kinnerley will look to lead the way against Wairarapa. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui representative team take on Wairarapa in the Furlong Cup on the Victoria Park No 1 wicket this weekend.

In what should be an even battle, the Riverview Motel Whanganui side again has injury and unavailability problems.

Marist's Mark Fraser injured his calf last weekend in his Coastal Challenge match and may be unavailable for some weeks.

Young pace bowler Hunter Morrison has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with periostitus in his shins.

Stags professional player Ben Smith remains unavailable, as is the one of the sides most promising players, Sam Sherriff.

Former Black Caps pace bowler Andrew Penn returns to his former stomping ground, but this time as an elder statesmen batsman who has impressed with his technique in three solid performances for his United side.

His knowledge in the field will also benefit the Whanganui side.

Christs College school leaver William Hocquard also makes his rep debut. Hocquard is a gritty batsman who is always difficult to dismiss.

He also is a wicketkeeper, however it is undecided whether he or regular gloveman Chris Sharrock will take the gloves.

Sharrock is also a handy off-spinner who has taken rep wickets before.

Max Carroll will captain the side with support from the player/coach Ross Kinnerley.

On the bowling front John Beale, Connor O'Leary and Fraser Kinnerley are all in good form and have been amongst the wickets recently.

Both sides will be looking for a positive result in this even Furlong Cup match. The weather forecast is good, although some rain is expected later on Sunday so both teams will want to play aggressively. Play starts at 10.30am on Saturday.

Whanganui squad: Matt Simes, Will Hocquard, Andrew Penn, Max Carroll, Hadleigh O'Leary, Chris Stewart, Chris Sharrock, Ross Kinnerley, Fraser Kinnerley, Joel Clark, John Beale, Connor O'Leary.