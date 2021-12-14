A grand opening, an exhibition and an awareness evening at The Treasury

Kirsty Simpson has opened Etcetera Bridal on The Treasury ground floor. Photo / Paul Brooks

It was busy at The Treasury in Victoria Ave last Thursday with the official opening of Etcetera Bridal in its new premises (downstairs), the opening of an art exhibition in Mothwerk (Level 2) and a chance to see The Slow, the natural beauty clinic, also on Level 2.

Building owner Andrew Tripe sees the current tenants as fitting right into the culture of the former bank building.

David Kerridge has Mothwerk, which is a shop, an art gallery and a creative studio.

Most of the space has been used for the art gallery in which there is an exhibition by three local artists: Lynn Hurst, Amla Meijer and Jo Giddens. The combined exhibition is called Full Circle.

Lynn Hurst was there arranging prints of her work. She scans objects then uses a photographic programme to duplicate, arrange, layer, colour and create. There are large, framed prints on the wall.

"The gallery is a permanent fixture but it's a retail space as well," says David. "This exhibition goes until the end of January. Even though their work is very different there's a kind of a theme running through it."

David says Mothwerk is a concept store, exploring the relationships between home, objects, space, and art.

The retail space has a carefully curated collection of goods based around everyday objects designed by artisans around the globe, as well as in New Zealand and Whanganui.

He says the objective is to help the community through creative ideas, sustainability and artistic pursuits; to create a space where artists gain valuable exposure to a local and international audience; and to curate a collection of objects with soul, designed sustainably and to last generations.

He says they are planning an online magazine highlighting artists and all things creative in Whanganui, and they are also looking at producing their own 'Mothwerk' ranges of coffee, tea and essential oils and design objects with local artists in the near future. There is a website - www.mothwerk.com

David Kerridge has Mothwerk on Level 2 at The Treasury. Photo / Paul Brooks

Around the corner, next to The Studio, which is operated by Sam Su'a, is the natural beauty clinic called The Slow. The proprietor is Milly Mailo.

"We do natural facials and we sell natural skincare and health products," she says. No chemicals, no toxins. There are two rooms: the reception area with counter, clinic name on the wall and shelved product, and the treatment room. The space is white, calm and easy. "They are concentrated products with all of the good stuff and none of the junk," says Milly. "I saw the gap here by visiting other beauty clinics ... a lot of our products are vegan and cruelty-free."

Milly Mailo has The Slow, her natural beauty clinic, on The Treasury's Level 2. Photo / Paul Brooks

Milly worked in a clinic in Auckland that used natural, top-shelf product. "People still want to invest in themselves and treat themselves to high-end things, but take care of themselves and the planet at the same time."

Downstairs, through the main doors, is Etcetera Bridal run by Kirsty Simpson. She and her vast array of wedding gowns have moved from Victoria House in Rutland St to take up the cathedral-sized space of The Treasury ground floor — and it seems a perfect fit. This was the grand opening with food prepared by Mini Gourmet and liquid refreshment.

The area is divided into "rooms" with couches, soft furnishings and accessories on display.

"We have spent the last month in here pulling this together," says Kirsty. "There has been a team behind me helping to get this done." The large windows high up the wall have been used as display alcoves to show off some of her gown collection. With light from inside and backlight from outside, they almost glow in their luxury. Kirsty and Etcetera recently celebrated 10 years in business. "This place is perfect for us." Kirsty loves the grandeur of the building. "We've got this fab little vibe going on with a wine bar and restaurant next door, alterations upstairs, a beautician, gallery, hair salon ..."

Kirsty says she's got more than 600 dresses in the store. "We're probably the biggest stockists in the lower North Island now." She also has a store in store with Off the Rack Limited Editions for those who still want an amazing wedding dress at a lower price. "We've been travelling with these for the last three years in sale pop-up shops around the country." They are now in Whanganui permanently. "We'll just travel with new seasons' collections when they're released."

With all that going on, upstairs and downstairs, it's a new chapter for The Treasury.