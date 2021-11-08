A big tick for Green Prescription from Dr John McMenamin

Dr John McMenamin and Debra Byers, Active Wellbeing Manager at Sport Whanganui, catch up about Green Prescription at Gonville Health.







Green Prescriptions have proved to be a highly cost-effective way of increasing physical activity over the past 25 years, making significant improvements to New Zealanders' health. We know that increased physical activity has so many benefits including prevention and better management of type 2 diabetes and reducing the impact of cardiovascular disease – two of the major targets for improving our population's health.

Green Prescription Whanganui is proud to have the fabulous support of all the GP practices in Whanganui and our regions Rangitikei and Ruapehu.

Dr John McMenamin, no stranger to Green Prescription, describes the solid evidence for the benefits of Green Prescription: "For we GPs and practice nurses who see patients in general practice, so many of the health conditions we treat can be helped by exercise. Almost all health conditions benefit from increased activity.

"Research published in the New Zealand Medical Journal indicates that a Green Prescription is an inexpensive way of increasing activity, and research published in the British Medical Journal found that a Green Prescription can improve a patient's quality of life over 12 months.

"What's important about this research is that it not only encourages more physical activity as a health prescription, but that there is no evidence of adverse effects.

"As clinicians, we might tailor our specific advice according to each patient, but overall, we are keen to prescribe more exercise."

Better ability to maintain a healthy weight, improved mental health, prevention of a range of significant illnesses, and better mobility, are among many other benefits of a more active lifestyle. The hardest part when making changes to our lifestyle is often getting started. We want to make changes but are not sure what is required or who to ask for advice. One of the benefits of Green Prescription is how easy the process is.

"It is easy for a GP to send a prescription for activity, it's called a Green Prescription (GRx)," says Dr McMenamin.

"We simply print out the prescription and send to Sport Whanganui, or we just send an electronic copy.

"What does it mean for our patients? Those referred will be contacted by the Sport Whanganui Green Prescription team who will design the right activity plan that suits their particular needs. Patients can also ask the GP or practice nurse about a Green Prescription, including how it might work for them.

"The GPs and nurses in Whanganui are very keen to encourage Green Script referrals, you can expect to be asked about it!"

The GP practices, practice nurses, and other health professionals have contributed to a successful initiative with consistently positive outcomes, with more than 1000 Green Prescription clients this year alone. Green Prescription is an example of collaborating to build better for the community.