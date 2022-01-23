Weasels Elizabeth Hurley and Finlay Barrett with our two bunnies- Emily Robertson and Addison Whiteman. Photo / Dee Brough

A big 'thank you'

By Nadine Rayner

This is a big 'thanks' to all the lovely children who came along to Repertory Theatre to take part in our latest production, 'Fantastic Mr Fox', which closed on Monday. We couldn't have staged such a wonderful show without them.

Addison Whiteman and Emily Robertson made very cute bunnies while Elizabeth Hurley and Finlay Barrett were pretty convincing weasels. Of course, we can't forget our young badger cub (Ryder Edmonds) or our little fox cubs: Campbell Wilkins, Sienna Castellanos, Elise McDouall and Elizabeth Morton.

Putting on a show such as 'Fantastic Mr Fox' takes a lot of hard work, time, and energy. There's the commitment to attend rehearsals several times a week, then the need to be at the theatre early to get into costume and have your face painted. It takes a lot of 'Mum and Dad time' too, ferrying children back and forth, so we should thank those supportive caregivers who played taxi driver to their children.

Hard work and time commitment aside, our young thespians enjoyed their time with us. Will they be coming back for more? "Yes!"