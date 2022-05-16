Wanting to fit into your nice clothes could be your exercise motivation. Photo / Getty Images



Is this another rant about how great exercise is for you?

Sure is, and if you're one of the many who rolled their eyes when you read this then give yourself two minutes to finish reading it. You never know, this message may get through to you and could change your life forever.

It's important to understand the benefits of exercise because when we do we will be more motivated to do it.

If I told you to make a start by attending 6am boot camps every day you'd think, no way — I can't walk round the block let alone get up at the crack of dawn. So even though attending the boot camps would improve your fitness and give you the results you're after, you would turn off at the very thought of it.

However, if I told you I'd give you a million dollars to get up and boot camp every morning, would you do it? You bet you would!

Money can be very motivating. So you can see then how important knowing what the benefits of exercise are, and how motivating these benefits could be to keep you consistent.

Given that I don't have a million bucks to give you, let's think of more practical ways you can create your own motivation to exercise.

Your first step is to go and buy yourself a gorgeous diary that you can record your plans and goals in. Next ...

1. Create your personal "reasons list". Jot down EVERY reason you can think of why you want to get healthy/get fit/lose weight through consistent exercise. This is someone else's list as an example and she has written:

· more energy to spend quality time with her family at night

· to be able to fit into all the clothes in her wardrobe

· to be able to live a long, healthy life and to enjoy time with her children, husband, and grandchildren (eventually)

· to not be uncomfortable in public

· to be able to wear nice clothes

Her list goes on, but you get the picture. Make a long, extensive list. This may not seem important, but it is CRITICAL to be able to read this list when your motivation to exercise is waning. It's a powerful way to quickly get "re-motivated"!

2. Exercise with a friend. Statistics tell us that people who exercise with a friend are more successful at exercising consistently. You can keep each other accountable. Join in a group fitness class and knowing that someone is waiting for you can be great motivation to show up and get it done!

3. Exercise first thing in the morning, MOST mornings. Ladies, if you're really serious about this exercise thing, then get serious about it. Our bodies were made to be active on a daily basis, and when we are, all sorts of wonderful things happen. We even get healthy and fit! It doesn't have to be a huge workout every day either.

4. Train for a local 5K or 10K walk or run with your friend. This can be great motivation to exercise on a regular basis. Don't think you can't do it ... think YOU CAN!

5. Reward yourself! Put $3 in a piggy bank every time you exercise. Treat yourself at the end of the month to something you wouldn't normally buy or do! Some new workout gear or a massage.

6. Keep records in that gorgeous diary you bought. Write down your exercise time (minutes) each day. Keep a running total for the month and year. You will just love how it reads.

7. Hire a personal trainer, they will keep you on track, keep you motivated, help with setting goals, and ensure you are working out in the most effective way possible for you to reach your goals.

So there you have it. Don't just read about it, put these suggestions into ACTION. Naturally, working towards any goal whether it be in health, business, or life takes patience, persistence and perseverance.

At Her Fitness we have a variety of group fitness classes, personal training, and an even bigger range of exercise options. So if you decide to stop with the eye rolling, then come in and see us and let us make it happen for you.