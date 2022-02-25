Richard Brock and Jason Reid, both members of Whanganui High School's Maadi Cup winning eight, reflecting on the win 50 years on. Photo / Bevan Conley

The eight-man crew who shocked the high school rowing world in 1972 are looking forward to reminiscing on one of the great upsets.

Fifty years ago Whanganui High School won the blue riband event of the Maadi Cup, the under-18 men's eight, beating cross-town rivals Whanganui Collegiate in the final.

The win from Whanganui High School can only be described as a historic upset.

Whanganui Collegiate are the most successful school in Maadi Cup history, racking up 17 wins since the event started in 1947.

Collegiate were in a rich vein of form at the time, winning the title eight of the nine years leading into 1972.

"They were the top rowing school in New Zealand at the time, there was no question," said crew member Jason Reid.

Whanganui High School wrangled their crew together just four weeks before the big regatta, needing to replace previous crew members Ross Adams, Tony Upchurch, George Thompson and Ian Hollenback, who had all finished at Whanganui High School.

The final crew would end up being Chris Murphy, Richard Brock, Roger Limpus, Jason Reid, Graham Hill, Bill Osborne, Peter Scannell, Kerry Kitson and cox Doug Murphy, with coach Jock Byres leading the way.

"We all rowed for club and for various crews so we were all pretty fit. We had all come off a hard club season. The other four who had come in for the nationals, they were just as good as anyone," Richard Brock said.

"The guys who weren't in it were just as good as those who replaced them."

Brock said it didn't take long for the crew to mould together, ramping up their training schedules and intensity to ensure they were in top shape.

The eight-man crew had just one race leading up to the Maadi Cup, the Whanganui Secondary Schools regatta two weeks before the big day.

"The crew did not race well and it could probably be described as a low ebb, and we were beaten convincingly by Whanganui Collegiate," Brock said.

Overtrained and tired from the build-up, Brock said they began tapering off their training and spirits started to lift as the Maadi Cup neared.

The 1972 regatta was held at Kerrs Reach on the Avon River in Christchurch.

Whanganui High School's Maadi Cup winning squad of 1972. The school hasn't won the prestigious race since. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was a long day trip for the Whanganui High School crew, who travelled to Wellington by bus, jumped on the Interislander, and continued their bus journey to Christchurch.

Racing started the next morning, with Whanganui High winning their heat and going straight to the semifinal.

In the semis, Brock said it was clear early on they would qualify for the final, despite the crew lacking the all-important rhythm.

They were encouraged though. Despite an average row, they finished with a similar time to favourites and defending champions, Whanganui Collegiate.

The crew had drawn Lane 1 for the big race, which the crew felt would give them a distinct advantage as they had the inside lane in what was a unique "S" shaped course of the Avon.

Joining them in the final would be Collegiate and Christchurch Boys' High School.

Brock said with all things even, you gained a boat length on the first bend then lost it on the final bend going into the home straight due to the shape of the course.

"That advantage we got from being in the inside lane, that was pretty instrumental I think. We just backed ourselves from there.

"They were a very fast crew. But they never had to row from behind. If you are out in front, it is so much different from rowing from behind if you have never had to."

Whanganui High started the race strong, leaping out in front by one length with aid from the inside bend.

They continue to stay in front through the middle stages of the race.

Going into the final bend, they would lose a boat length. Brock remembers one of their supporters from the bank, David 'Daisy' Corps shouting out, "If you go now you can win."

Brock credited cox Doug Murphy who called for a move. They came out of the bend five feet in front and held off Collegiate to complete the upset.

"It cannot be understated the importance the cox plays in a big race situation. That day Doug was superb, his steering, reading of the race and calls to the crew were masterful," said Brock.

"It was an upset wasn't it ... Things just went our way that day."

Whanganui High School haven't won the Maadi Cup since.

Despite the strong rivalry between the two schools, Reid said there was certainly a mutual respect.

"There were some good fellas at Collegiate. After the Maadi Cup, we had a bit of a party afterwards and a whole lot of them came out and there was a whole lot of fun that went on.

"If we could get one over Collegiate, that was always bloody good."

Next Friday, they are having a get-together at the Aramoho-Whanganui Rowing Club, with a plan to go for a row together on the river on Saturday morning.

The whole crew besides cox Doug Murphy, who is stuck in Australia, will be at the memorial dinner.

The last time the whole crew was together was in 2008, when they took part in Whanganui High School's 50th anniversary reunion.

Reid said it is going to be great to catch up with friends who really helped set the course of their lives

"I think the whole rowing system set us up for life. Being under Jock Byres, the other coaches and our parents, they were mentors in life as well as rowing.

"It will all come back on Friday after a few beers. The comradeship built during that time is really strong. The row on Saturday might be a bit tough."