A 50-year-old man appeared in the Whanganui District Court on firearms and cannabis charges. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 50-year-old man has appeared in the Whanganui District Court on multiple charges after a firearms incident on Durie Hill in November.

A police spokesperson said the man was remanded in custody on charges of using a firearm against law enforcement, reckless discharge of a firearm, two charges of unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm/weapon, cultivating cannabis and procuring/possessing cannabis.

He is due to reappear on January 9.





