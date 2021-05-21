5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Gordon Park Scenic Reserve is located off Kaimatira Rd. Photo / Bevan Conley

Outdoors

The Gordon Park loop track at Gordon Park Scenic Reserve makes for a cruisy outdoor weekend activity. The 15-minute walk passes through native forest which hosts variety of birds. There's also a picnic table. The reserve is located on the corner of Kaimatira Rd and No.3 Line Whanganui East with the car park on Kaimatira Rd.

Whanganui writer Airini Beautrais winning the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction.

Celebration

To celebrate Whanganui writer Airini Beautrais winning the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction, a public reception is being held at the Davis Lecture Theatre. There will be a welcome from 5.30pm on Saturday and short speeches from 6pm. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Marist and Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri desperately need a win on Saturday afternoon.

Sport

It may be a bottom of the table clash but that doesn't mean there's nothing riding on it. In the battle for a semifinal spot both Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist and Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri desperately need a win when they face each other in Tasman Tanning premier club rugby at Spriggens Park on Saturday. Kick off 2.30pm.

Urban Angels, from left, Terry Sarten and John Scudder. Photo / Supplied

Music

Whanganui musicians Terry Sarten on guitar and vocals and double bassist John Scudder will entertain with original blues and Americana style compositions at the Sarjeant Gallery on Sunday from 4.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Sarjeant Gallery.

Podcast

Now into its second series, Cautionary Tales is hosted by economist and author Tim Harford and dives into engaging stories of human error, catastrophe and fiasco, each providing a valuable moral lesson. It'll make you question the way you think. Available on most podcast platforms.