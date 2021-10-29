5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

Whanganui take on North Otago at Cooks Gardens. Photo / NZME

RUGBY

The heat is on for the Butcher Boys this weekend, as Steelform Whanganui take on North Otago at Cooks Gardens. Both sides badly need a victory at this pointy end of the season. Saturday 2.30pm kickoff.

ALL'S FAIR

Get along to the Whanganui Anglicans' fair and popular plant sale at All Saints, Moana St, Whanganui East. There'll be a bouncy castle, cafe, flowers, Christmas gifts, preserves, bric-a-brac and more. Saturday 9am.

THAT IS CRICKET

Who's up for a late night? The ICC Men's T20 World Cup continues this weekend with matches including South Africa v Sri Lanka (Saturday 11pm) and England v Australia (Sunday 3am). NZ face India at 3am on Monday. Sky Sport 3.

Meg Ryan in the 1998 film You've Got Mail. Photo / File

PODCAST

If you are a fan of watching movies over and over then The Rewatchables podcast is worth a listen. Each episode is an in-depth look at all the old faves. You've Got Mail, Terminator, Trainspotting, Rain Man and Back to the Future are all there. Check it out, watch the movie and listen to the podcast. On iHeart and Spotify.

HALLOWEEN

Mark the occasion in a suitably social-distanced way by checking out some of website Rotten Tomatoes' 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time

With films old and new included, you're sure to find something to scare the bejeezus out of you.