5 things to do in Whanganui this long weekend

Mangaweka's Fakes & Forgeries Art Exhibition opens this weekend. Photo / File

FESTIVAL

A fun art event for the whole family, Mangaweka's Fakes & Forgeries Art Exhibition and festival is back this weekend. With activities and live music, the event kicks off at 9am Saturday, 10.30am Sunday and beyond. Details

.

WALK

Take a trip through Whanganui's history with a guided walking tour. Learn about the city's people, buildings, monuments and more. Tours are 10am and 2pm from Saturday, $10, ring the i-Site for a booking on 06 349 0508.

LIVE MUSIC

Apiti's the place to be to enjoy a band and barbecue this long weekend. The Slacks will perform at Makoura Lodge on Saturday followed by a gourmet barbecue. 3.30pm-9pm. Ticket details 06 3284746.

AT THE MOVIES

The first of two big Ridley Scott-helmed movies this year (the other is House of Gucci), The Last Duel is set in 14th century France and stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver who'll face off in, you guessed it, a duel to the death. Also stars Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. Showing at Embassy 3.

ON THE BOX

Finish off your weekend with some popcorn and a film. Wanted follows Wesley Gibson, an office worker who is recruited into a secret society of assassins. Sunday 8.30pm on Three.