2020 ... the year that was

Repertory celebrates the end of 2020. Photos / Russell Penton

I'm sure we can all say 2020 has been a year like no other we can remember and certainly one we'd not want repeated. This time last year I'd not heard of coronavirus but within a few months our country was in lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of this often fatal disease.

Repertory Theatre started the year full of optimism. We had a great old time at Music Hall evening on the Saturday of the Vintage Weekend during the Wellington Anniversary and were full of plans for the rest of the year ... but ... "the best-laid schemes of Mice and Men Gang aft agley An' lea'e us naught but grief and pain", as Robert Burns reminded us.

We had plans for several productions during the year which did come to fruition ... eventually.

To open up the theatre and welcome people back, we presented three one-act plays from the "Deck Chairs" series which were well received in late July.

Following that we went into rehearsals for Tom Scott's brilliantly funny but tragic biographical play "The Daylight Atheist". It's a unique piece of theatre in that it's been written as a monologue but the playwright agreed to the adaptations director Kerry Girdwood made, incorporating other characters. We still had to observe social distancing rules, which meant we couldn't accommodate large audiences, yet it was successful.

On Labour Weekend, designated Whanganui Heritage Weekend, we presented an evening of nostalgia, a musical evening celebrating past productions at Repertory Theatre. It's always fun to reminisce.

Our final production for the year, "Peter Pan, the Pantomime", was very successful. We're proud of our panto, which owes its success to several factors, the most obvious ones being our hugely talented director and cast.

It's hard to select a favourite because they were all so good. However, several theatre stalwarts have commented on the happy atmosphere everyone created, especially the youngsters. They were so well mannered, followed instructions without question and really enjoyed themselves ... infectious enthusiasm!

On Saturday evening we had a Mad Hatter's/ Silly Christmas Hat party. Entry was conditional on wearing a hat, the sillier the better. If party attendees arrived without a hat we had an eclectic selection available from our wardrobe, ranging from a chef's hat to a Viking's horned helmet. One lady declared that she wouldn't wear a hat but she'd wear a tiara, so aiming to please as ever, we provided tiaras - plastic ones.

The prize for the best hat went to Maurice Richards wearing an Indian Maharajah's Pagri, but I was quite taken with Russell Penton's bunny ears which obediently flopped up and down when you pressed the right paw pads. Cathy Gribble had organised a very pleasant evening enjoyed by all, including bunnies and Vikings.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to everyone. I think we all deserve both.

See you at Rep in 2021!