20 years of research leads to book on region's early settlers

Wendy Campbell has spent the last 20 years researching and gathering information for her first book 'Over the Gentle Annie.' Photo / Logan Tutty

More than two decades of research by an ex-Rangitīkei woman has culminated in a historic tribute about the early settlers and the farming history of the Central North Island.

Wendy Campbell, who now lives in Hawke's Bay, grew up in Inland Pātea, where her parents worked on the Springvale and Ohinewairua Stations and was always fascinated by those who had come before her.

Over the last 20 years, she has collected information and stories in the hope that one day she could make a book about the region's farming history.

She approached Hawkes Bay author Michael Fowler in 2018 to see if he was willing to write the book, and carefully they crafted together all the stories Campbell had collected over that time.

Recently retired from the wool industry, Campbell had travelled extensively across the Central North Island high country.

Campbell felt it was important to talk about the region's history, the early settlers and the pioneers who played a key role in its development.

"As a child, my parents always talked about the early days they had heard from pioneers. As Dad got older, I got more interested and took notes.

"I felt that it had to be recorded. Once we are gone, who is going to know all this history?

"There are a lot of people who I talked to who are no longer with us. When people pass, there is a lot of information that goes with them."

She collaborated with Fowler and together they have spent the last three years crafting the book.

Campbell said it is basically three books in one, with the first part covering the early history of the Birch Brothers, Azim and William, and their journeys from Hawke's Bay over the Gentle Annie into the Inland Pātea area.

The second part of the book talks about the progression of the region from 1920 to 2020.

The third part of the book talks about 'Neighbours across the River', those living on the other side of the Rangitīkei River.

"It was a very, very complex book to write. Years of research, finding photos, interviewing people and making sure the land owners were all on board."

Campbell said trying to put a book together over Zoom over the last two years due to Covid-19 hasn't been easy and pretty stressful.

"But it has been very interesting. There have been a few surprises in the book that I didn't know and I've added to my knowledge as well."

The book is available at Paige's Book Gallery and Paper Plus Taihape. Otherwise, you can email overthegentleannie@gmail.com.