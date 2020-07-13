The Whanganui region can expect a few spots of rain during the next week but will miss the worst of the wet weather forecast for other parts of the North Island.

Metservice meteorologist April Clark said an approaching low-pressure system meant there was likely to be a lot of high cloud with fairly mild temperatures during the next week, with fine spells increasing.

"Because there is an easterly flow bringing the rain your region will be largely sheltered by the Ruahine Ranges," she said.

"The forecast is for highs ranging from 13C on Wednesday to 18C on Sunday.

"You can expect nighttime lows of 6-8C, which is pretty good for winter.

"Whanganui is a really good place to be compared to other parts of the country this week."

There will be moderate southeasterly winds, expected to reach 19km with gusts of 24km.

The conditions are forecast to remain until Tuesday, July 21 when rain and northwesterly conditions are predicted.