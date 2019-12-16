NEWS BRIEFS

Festive day dryer

Whanganui may have a dryer Christmas day than last year, according to Niwa's preliminary forecast, but unsettled weather will still be about.

A few showers and daytime temperatures in the high teens are predicted.

Last year Whanganui had a lot of rain on the big day.

This week temperatures are expected to fall from highs of 25-26C early this week to highs of 20C by Friday.

A low-pressure system will be blown across the country from the Tasman Sea, MetService says, and will bring periods of heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms.

Two-car crash

A two-car motor vehicle accident occurred on the corner of State Highway 1 and Vinegar Hill on December 13 around 11.30am.

Those involved sustained minor injuries and the road was cleared around 12.10pm. Fire and Emergency and St Johns attended to provide first aid and scene protection.



Staff honoured

Staff at Speirs Foods in Marton have been honoured at the 2019 Skills Highway Awards in Auckland.

Sixteen of the 90-strong staff took part in Training For You's literacy, numeracy and communication programme and Shaun Keenan was the champion learner.

Tevor Collins was highly commended, as was a group of other learners.

Speirs Foods grows and processes vegetables, with many sourced from Waitatapia Farm near Bulls.

Volunteers hailed

Two "unassuming volunteers working quietly behind the scenes" have been recognised in the Ruapehu District Council annual Citizens of the Year awards, Mayor Don Cameron says.

The northern winner was Alan Turton, who is active in Grey Power and several other groups.

Glenys Shepherd was chosen for her work in Waimarino-Waiouru . She has been active in Meals on Wheels, Garden Club and Playcentre and other groups.