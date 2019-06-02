The Northland Rescue helicopter crews have been in the skies this long weekend transferring patients from Northland hospitals to Auckland and Whangārei for treatment. Pilot Steve Couchman said two of those flights were on Sunday morning at 6.12am to take a patient from Rawene to Whangārei Hospital, and at 2.30am the team were called to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa to collect a patient. On Saturday the rescue helicopter transferred a patient from Kaitaia to Auckland about 2.30pm and at 11am the team flew a patient from Whangārei to Auckland.

Police deal with four crashes

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday Northland police had reports of four motor vehicle crashes in the region, all of which were not serious. Given the wet weather and the increased traffic in the region for Queens Birthday weekend, it was encouraging. Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said drivers noticing errant behaviour such as speeding or dangerous overtaking were also ringing *555. A driver was taken to Whangārei police station for alcohol breath testing after crashing into a fence off Mill Rd about 4.30am yesterday. He was not injured. Just 30 minutes later in Paihia a driver hit a power box and drove off. While there was glass and debris on the road it did not cut power to the area. There were no injuries in a nose-to-tail crash near Cable Bay in the Far North on Saturday about 10am. And the driver who crashed through a fence on Whananaki North Rd managed to get the vehicle back on the road and continued towards the beach about 2pm on Saturday.

$1000 cash prize awaits volunteer

A $1000 cash prize is up for grabs for Far North youth aged 15-19. Entrants in the Lions International Young Ambassador Award should be capable public speakers, demonstrate leadership skills and have done volunteer work in their communities. For more information contact Elaine Goodson on elaine.goodson@harcourtsboi.co.nz or 027 522 3334.

Free native plants up for grabs

Whangārei District Council has announced from tomorrow free native plants will be available for those wishing to take part in the unique Pohutukawa Coast Programme - which will see over 3,800 young plants given to ratepayers to help re-vegetate our District. If you want more information on the project see this website http://www.wdc.govt.nz/FreePlants

