Water restrictions have been ramped up in parts of the Bay of Islands and South Hokianga before an influx of thousands of visitors for Waitangi Day commemorations.

Level 3 restrictions are now in force for any households and businesses connected to the Paihia-Ōpua-Waitangi and Ōmanaia-Rawene water supplies.

Level 3 restrictions make it illegal to water gardens or lawns with hoses or sprinklers. Washing vehicles (except with buckets) is also banned, along with washing outdoor areas and filling swimming pools.

That means everywhere in the Far North is now on level 3 except Kerikeri-Waipapa and Ōkaihau, which are still on level 2. In those areas, sprinklers are banned but hand-held hoses are still permitted.

The situation is especially dire in Kaikohe and Kaitaia, where the Northland Regional Council has ordered the Far North District Council to ban all but essential use unless water consumption is cut drastically.

FNDC infrastructure manager Andy Finch said a burst of rain on Wednesday was welcome for those lucky enough to receive it, but was nowhere near enough to recharge water supplies.

"We'd need at least five days of solid rain to bring our streams and rivers back to levels where we might reduce water restrictions. We're a long way from considering that, especially with an anticipated surge in demand for water."

Finch said visitor numbers spiked in the Bay of Islands and South Hokianga around Waitangi Day.

"Our water treatment plants are already operating close to 24 hours a day. This leaves no room for repairs if plant machinery breaks down. The only way to ensure certainty of supply is to conserve water and reduce demand. I'm pleading with all residents and businesses to ensure visitors know how serious water shortages are in the Far North and to make sure they conserve this precious resource while here."

He said the council was working to improve water supplies as quickly as it could. A new source for Ōpononi and Ōmapere is expected to be online in a matter of days.

• Go to bewaterwise.org.nz for more information about water restrictions and water-saving tips. Call 0800 920 029 to tell the council about water leaks or water restriction breaches.