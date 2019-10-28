Another dry summer is looming for Northland, with some areas having received a third of their usual rainfall, prompting a warning from a territorial authority of difficulties if there is little rain before Christmas.

The Far North District Council has already applied level two water restrictions in Kaikohe, which means households and businesses cannot use unattended garden hoses, sprinklers and irrigation devices.

The restrictions are due to a warmer-than-average winter, compounded by very warm and dry conditions in June and July.

FNDC general manager infrastructure and asset management Andy Finch said raw water sources for Kaikohe have proved particularly vulnerable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.