There is a strong Tauranga influence in the world championship-bound New Zealand junior men's water polo team.

The Kiwi side will contest the 20-team World Men's Junior Water Polo Championships in Kuwait in December and Tauranga Water Polo head coach Lionel Randal will coach the national team.

He will have the assistance of Tauranga's Dallas Couvee as the manager and Tauranga players include Nicholas Paterson, Loui Schuler and Bae Fountain.

The New Zealand team will take on Brazil, Greece, Australia and an Americas qualifier in pool play and Randal says the team has set a goal of making the quarter-finals.

